Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Suhail al-Nubi, the star of Bani Yas, continues his treatment program, which he is currently subject to, after the injury he suffered during the last match in Hatta in the league, where he suffered a “slight tear” in the posterior muscle, after which he left the match, and was also excluded from the “Al-Abyad” camp. After the coaching staff preferred to treat him under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.

It is expected that Nubian will join the important Bani Yas match against Sharjah next Saturday, as part of the “23rd round” of the Arab Gulf League.

The “heavenly” continues his training under the supervision of Roman Daniel Isaila, after the rest the players got for three days, in light of the physical exhaustion that the “heavenly” suffers due to the sequence of matches and the narrow time interval between them in the last period.

Al-Samawi seeks to continue the successful march, and to maintain the top of the league standings, by achieving a victory over Sharjah in his own home, especially since Bani Yas is the first team to win over the “King” this season in the first round match, and Sharjah did not receive any defeat before it.

For his part, Saleh Ismail, a member of the Board of Directors of Baniyas Football Company, the supervisor of the football team, confirmed that preparations are progressing well to return to the league, and everyone’s spirits are high within the team, stressing that the technical staff has set up a special program throughout the week, before facing Sharjah.

Regarding the developments in negotiating the purchase of the midfielder card, Khomez, he said: The club seeks to preserve the strength of the team, through the renewal of its players, as well as preserving them, and the beginning was with Khaled Al-Attas and Suarez, and there are strong efforts to buy the Jimenez card from his Argentine club, and things are going in the right way. Soon, an agreement will be reached that will please the player and Bani Yas, and he stressed that Khomeiz is a very important element. Certainly, what he presented confirms that he is distinguished and deserves to continue his successful career with the “heavenly”.