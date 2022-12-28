Dubai (Union)

Suhail Al-Nubi, the winger of the Bani Yas team, won the Sport Four All Cup award for the stardom of the twelfth round, after he led the swords of the capital to a valuable victory over its host, Shabab Al-Ahly, with two goals to one, as Al-Nubi scored his team’s second goal, to deprive the Knights of the top of the ADNOC Professional League standings table.

Suhail Al-Nubi was crowned with the award after he received 34% of the total votes, with 28% of the expert nomination cards and 6% of the network’s followers.

Sport for All also revealed that the Ajman goalkeeper, Ali Al Hosani, won the golden glove for the best goalkeeper in the round and for the second time in the season, after his brilliance in the Ajman and Al Wahda match, with a score of 38.2%.

The distinguished performance of referee Omar Al Ali, in the Shabab Al-Ahly and Bani Yas match, gave him the title of best whistle in the round, by 66%, followed by referee Muhammad Obaid, who managed the East Coast Derby between Khorfakkan and Ittihad Kalba, by 34%.

The voting mechanism in the referendum depends on dividing 40% of the committee’s share of 20 experts from analysts, media professionals and sports critics, while 60% is allocated to the public referendum for the network’s followers and audience.