His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates was founded on the values ​​of tolerance, cooperation and solidarity among all, and adopted humanitarian work and philanthropy as a principle and methodology established for it and the development of his first daughter, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, God willing. May God rest his soul. “

His Highness said that the Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year, which coincides with the anniversary of the departure of the founder of the country, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on his soul”, embodies the values ​​of benevolence and generosity that he left and establishes the UAE’s position as a beacon of goodness and giving. The level of the whole world and it promotes the culture of charitable, humanitarian and volunteer work and social responsibility and contributes to understanding, coexistence and social solidarity.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman added in a speech on the occasion of “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work” that this day represents a memory that we all dear and a achievement that we can be proud of in the fields of giving and giving and relief to the needy, relieving the distressed and saving the needy.

His Highness affirmed that the United Arab Emirates is led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Forces The armed forces are overflowing with their good for everyone without regard to gender, religion, race or sect, and our wise leadership confronted this noble task with sincerity, sincerity and denial of a special nature in light of the Corona pandemic.

His Highness indicated that the UAE has been extending a helping hand to all, in continuation of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, sending tons of health and preventive supplies to serve thousands of professionals and medical workers in many countries of the world and has evacuated the nationals of a number of brotherly and friendly countries and ensured their hosting, treatment and return. For their countries, transporting, storing and distributing Covid-19 vaccines to many countries of the world, His Highness indicated that this humanitarian approach in dealing with the pandemic internally and externally put the UAE at the forefront of Arab countries in terms of flexibility in dealing with the Corona epidemic and within the top ten countries in the world.

He said that the role that the UAE has played and is still playing in strengthening international efforts to mitigate the repercussions of “Covid-19” is a message to the world in which it affirmed that our country inspires all humanity to do good, and that its policy goes beyond words to action.

His Highness noted that the blessed month of Ramadan is a month of goodness, mercy, humanitarian work, and the charitable initiatives launched from our country to provide food, medicine, clothing and education for the benefit of people and societies.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman affirmed that the march of humanitarian work in our country will continue to spread goodness all over the world and uphold the noble values ​​and the venerable deeds established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless him,” and our wise leadership will follow the same path.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

