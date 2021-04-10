Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi was crowned champion of the senior competitors category, in the second round of the Emirates Jet Ski Marathon, which was held on the Corniche of the capital Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi International Club For marine sports, and the follow-up of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the club, and the race champion succeeded in winning this category after finishing the marathon within the time allotted to it, which is one hour, by achieving 6 full laps on a track spanning three and a half miles And finished second in the category of senior contestants, Issa Al Ali and third, Younis Al-Awadi, and in the category of “professional standing”, Rashid Al-Suwaidi won first place, and Youssef Al-Muhairi came in second and Abdullah Al-Huwaitat came third, and in the category of “seated professionals” Amer Howair managed to First place was achieved, and Jamal Al-Janahi came second and Mane Al Marzouki came in third. The marathon competitions began at 2:30 p.m., when an hour and a half were allocated to the seated class, while one hour was specified for the veteran and standing categories, as the race in its three categories witnessed the participation of 32 contestants in total. Marathons are considered one of the important competitions for runners, as it gives them an important indication of endurance and the ability to stay on the track for a period of time beyond the time that we see in regular races, as the competition came to be the last marine event before the holy month of Ramadan for Abu Dhabi Maritime Club, where it is expected to take place. Activity resumed in the second half of May, with the club’s maritime agenda. For his part, Salem Al Rumaithi, General Manager of the club, congratulated Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi for the outstanding achievement in this round, as well as all the winners and participants in the competition, and Al Rumaithi confirmed that this round was distinguished in terms of the diversity of the categories in the tournament, and the opportunity for the largest number of participants To enter the midst of the competition, Al-Rumaithi said: This season, we applied the proposals of contestants and professionals, by diversifying the categories more in the competition, which met with the approval of the audience of participants, and gave them the opportunity to practice sports and enter into a challenge with fitness and continue to race. He added: We have made changes in the race track to give the contestants an opportunity to challenge the strong presence of a part of the track outside Lulu Island and in the waves area in particular, which constitutes a great challenge for the participants, and Al-Rumaithi emphasized that winning in the marathon races is not limited to speed, but also to many important elements. Most notably, endurance throughout the marathon, control of the bike and experience in handling the track, adding: We noticed some of the participants leading, but in recent sessions they lost the lead due to a mistake in turning at one of the air gates, and this is due to the importance of the rider remaining at the top of focus throughout the race sessions, and drew Al Rumaithi thanked the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Facilities Protection Agency, and the Abu Dhabi Municipality, for being the bodies whose cooperation with the club contributed to the success and excellence of the event.