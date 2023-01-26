The Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charitable Foundation, within the housing maintenance project, carried out maintenance of 60 homes for citizens of Ajman from eligible families during the year 2022, at a value of 5 million dirhams.

This comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, to intensify the continuous hard work to help needy families in the emirate, and to meet the requirements of a decent life for people with limited income and families who deserve services. humanitarian and social.

Tariq Abdullah Al-Awadi, Director General of the Hamid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi Charitable Foundation, said that the housing maintenance project is one of the projects implemented by the Foundation since 2008, as part of the various humanitarian and social aid projects that aim to achieve a safe and appropriate environment for the happiness of the family and society, and to support needy families of owners. For people with limited income, as the Foundation supports and cares for the homes of those affected by fires, by doing the necessary maintenance, while providing temporary housing, furniture and electronics as needed.

He added that this project allows the beneficiary to obtain maintenance of dilapidated and burnt houses, to contribute to the completion of houses, to provide temporary housing, and to hand it over to the citizen in a way that guarantees them a decent life, as part of the service projects provided by the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charitable Foundation.