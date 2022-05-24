Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Khorfakkan coach Abdul Majeed Al-Nimr stressed the importance of continuing the recent positive results in the league and presenting a strong show against Al-Ahly youth in the last round.

He added: We seek to maintain the gains of the last stage, and progress further in the ranking table, as we are happy to reach the tenth position, and we aspire to maintain the position or advance to the ninth position.

Al-Nimr said: The players want a special end to the season, especially with the team’s last two league wins, and we hope that we will be successful in this difficult task.