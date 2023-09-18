Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s practice of Jiu-Jitsu during his time in space contributed to emphasizing the importance of this type of sport, which contributes greatly to self-development, the high physical fitness of its practitioners, and its support for them, even if it is far from Earth’s gravity.

Through various messages on social networking sites while he was in space and direct meetings, Al Neyadi was keen to advise young people on the importance of practicing sports, especially jiu-jitsu, as it contributed greatly to maintaining his physical fitness while he was in space.

Sultan Al Neyadi is the first astronaut to undergo this experience while on board a spaceship, in a clear message of the importance of exercise under any circumstances and at any time as it contributes to maintaining physical fitness.

Al Neyadi was always keen to reiterate the importance of the game to him, saying: “My mission in space increased my passion for jiu-jitsu. This sport, which I have been practicing for years, helped me balance in a microgravity environment and deal with physical exertion, especially during a spacewalk mission.”

Jiu-Jitsu champion Zayed Al Kathiri said that the passion for this sport always attracts the player to play the game at any time and in any place, and what astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi did confirms the importance of this game and its role in supporting him at all levels.

He added: “For me as a player, jiu-jitsu contributed to changing my lifestyle and making sports in general essential to everything, which was reflected in my communication with others, my self-confidence, and raising my levels of patience and endurance.”

He concluded: “Sultan Al Neyadi’s messages through his playing the game from space were clear to young people about the importance of practicing sports and preserving them under any circumstances.”

His colleague, jiu-jitsu champion Sultan Al Owais, confirmed that Al Neyadi’s messages during his time in space were evidence of the importance of the game in his life and its great impact on maintaining his level and physical fitness, especially with the lack of gravity.