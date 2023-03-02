The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center published, through its official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, a video clip showing the family of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his friends encouraging him, as they were on their way to follow the launch of the longest space mission in Arab history.
Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s family and friends encourage him, and they are on their way to follow the launch of the longest space mission in Arab history.#Zayed’s ambition The longest space mission in the history of the Arabs #Emirates today pic.twitter.com/WcskdKKJhS
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 2, 2023
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Neyadis #family #friends #encourage #follow #launch #longest #Arab #space #mission. #Video
Leave a Reply