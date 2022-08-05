Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi continues his training in Houston, in preparation for working as an operator on the International Space Station for 6 months over the next year. Diving for 6 hours.

Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, also participated in helping a colleague Sultan Al Neyadi to wear the space suit, which comes among the tasks required of the astronauts by preparing the crew for a spacewalk, which may last up to 4 hours to check vital indicators and maintain the space suit on pressure and equip the astronauts with equipment They also underwent several exercises, including picking up the Cygnus cargo vehicle using the 17-meter-long “Candarm 2” robotic arm, which is used by the International Station in many functions, including launching and repairing satellites, as well as moving astronauts around the station during Spacewalks, and the possibility of moving different parts of the station. The two astronauts also trained in the Virtual Reality Laboratory, which helps astronauts train on different and accurate equipment and tasks, including simulating the external maintenance process of the International Space Station during spacewalks, as well as training on the T-38 jet plane, including driving it during ascent and landing, and conducting maneuvers on the An altitude of more than 5 kilometers, in addition to learning the electricity of the plane, how to use the rescue chair, and making standard procedures similar to some of the missions of the International Space Station.

Itinerary planning

The training plan included theoretical lessons and practical exercises on the T-38 aircraft. The practical exercises included planning the flight path and communicating with air traffic control towers, in addition to maneuvering the aircraft and exposure to high acceleration forces, and dealing with emergency situations. The theoretical lessons also included in-plane control systems and radar systems. Communications, navigation and emergency situations, in order to qualify them to be “operators” of the International Space Station.

Al Mansouri and Al Neyadi received training in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, which is one of the most important methods for preparing astronauts for spacewalk missions, during which the body is suspended in a state between buoyancy and drowning, in a huge swimming pool, 202 feet long, 102 feet wide, and 40 feet deep. While this training is one of the important experiences for astronauts, before any space flight, during which the space suit is worn under the surface of the water, inside huge pools prepared for training, with the help of weights that maintain the level of the astronauts, by avoiding landing under the bottom, or floating to the surface, and comes This is to put the astronauts in a state similar to weightlessness and gravity, where they spend 6 hours underwater, which is equivalent to an hour in spacewalks.