Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi confirmed that his presence on board the International Space Station in his 6-month mission gave him the opportunity to transfer aspects of Arab culture to space and introduce them to his fellow astronauts.

The British newspaper “The Guardian” quoted Al Neyadi as saying in her statements: “I heard many of my colleagues say that it is really nice to hear a different language on the station.”

The newspaper pointed out that the world followed the International Space Station through what Sultan Al Neyadi broadcasts, and highlighted the fact that more than half of those who stormed the borders of space, estimated at hundreds, were Americans, along with Russian astronauts, who controlled space flights for decades, and indicated that until now There were only six Arabs among these pioneers.

The newspaper said that Al-Neyadi regularly, during his stay on board the International Station, posted video clips in Arabic on social media about life on the space station, in which he explained excerpts about his extraordinary daily life in space, such as eating specially prepared food for astronauts to maintain his physical fitness in space. Weightlessness remained on board the space stations, noting that the food that is served is subjected to great processing, to reduce its weight by absorbing water from food, and then the astronauts rehydrate the food before eating it using hot and cold water sprinklers.

The newspaper pointed out that Al Neyadi provided the international community with interesting content for the Arab region by taking pictures of a number of cities in the Middle East and some famous sites in the region, revealing the most prominent aspects of beauty in them.

She mentioned that Al-Neyadi wrote in one of his tweets at the beginning of his journey into space: “Here is the beautiful and historical city of Baghdad, the cornerstone of the golden age of knowledge.” In a snapshot of the Lebanese capital, he described Beirut as “the city that breathes art, culture and beauty,” while he described the Suez Canal as The beating heart of world trade.

The British newspaper added that the pictures taken by Al-Neyadi with the camera from inside the space station received a wide positive interaction on the Web sites, noting that the two Saudi astronauts, Rayana Bernawi, the first Arab woman to ascend to space, and Ali Al-Qarni, joined Al-Neyadi in space. An eight-day space mission, this was the first time that three Arab astronauts were in space together at one time.