Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi confirmed that his presence on board the International Space Station in his six-month mission gave him the opportunity to transfer aspects of Arab culture to space and introduce them to his fellow astronauts.

“I heard many of my colleagues saying that it is really nice to hear a different language on the station,” Al Neyadi was quoted as saying by the British newspaper, The Guardian.

The newspaper stated that “the world followed the International Space Station through what Sultan Al-Neyadi broadcasts,” and highlighted the fact that “more than half of those who stormed the borders of space, estimated at hundreds, were Americans alongside the Russian astronauts, who controlled the space flights.” for decades.”

She pointed out that “there were only six Arabs among these pioneers.”

The newspaper said, “Al-Neyadi has regularly, during his stay on board the International Station, posted video clips in Arabic on social media about life on the space station, in which he explained excerpts about his extraordinary daily life in space, such as eating food specially prepared for astronauts to preserve Physical fitness in light of weightlessness on board the space stations,” pointing out that “the food that is served is subjected to extensive processing, to reduce its weight by absorbing water from foodstuffs, and then the astronauts rehydrate the food before eating it using hot and cold water sprinklers.”

The newspaper indicated that Al-Neyadi provided the international community with interesting content for the Arab region by taking pictures of a number of cities in the Middle East and some famous sites in the region, revealing the most prominent aspects of beauty in them.

And she mentioned that Al-Neyadi wrote in one of his tweets at the beginning of his journey into space: “Here is the beautiful and historical city of Baghdad, the cornerstone of the golden age of knowledge.” In a snapshot of the Lebanese capital, he described Beirut as “the city that breathes art, culture and beauty,” while describing the Suez Canal as “the beating heart of global trade.”

The British newspaper added that “the pictures taken by Al-Neyadi with the camera from inside the space station received a wide positive interaction on the Web sites,” noting that the two Saudi astronauts, Rayana Bernawi, the first Arab woman to ascend to space, and Ali Al-Qarni, joined them. to Al Neyadi on an eight-day space mission, which was the first time that three Arab astronauts were in space together at one time.

And the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced an update on the date of the return of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to Earth, after completing the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, by spending six months on board the International Space Station.

The center said that the Dragon spacecraft will separate from the International Space Station on the third of September (today), while the landing on Earth will be on the fourth of September.

The longest space mission in the history of the Arabs was launched on the third of March 2023, aboard the Dragon spacecraft, which carried Sultan Al Neyadi, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoberg, and Russian astronaut Andrey Vidyaev.

During this six-month mission, Sultan participated in more than 200 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies and Emirati universities. These experiments varied between different fields, such as plant cultivation, human sciences, space exploration techniques, fluid behaviors, materials science, production Crystals and other distinctive scientific experiments that will benefit the global scientific community, researchers, and students in the UAE and around the world.

During the mission, Al-Neyadi succeeded in achieving a number of achievements, the most prominent of which was his participation in the first spacewalk in the history of the Arabs.

In addition to his scientific missions aboard the International Space Station, Sultan’s mission also included a societal aspect, which crystallized in the “Meeting from Space” series, which attracted more than 10,000 people among students and interested people from all over the Emirates, and this series varied between visual communications and communications. wireless.

As the Crew-6 mission aboard the International Space Station nears its end, crew members have begun the hand-over process for the Crew-7 crew that successfully arrived at the station on August 27.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communication Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.

The Guardian:

• “Sultan Al Neyadi presented the world community with interesting content for the Arab region by taking pictures of a number of famous cities and sites in the region.”