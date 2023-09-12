Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi confirmed in his first media appearance that Emirati astronauts are currently training in preparation for upcoming missions after completing the second mission of the Emirates Astronaut Programme.
Al Neyadi said during a press conference held on Tuesday evening for the Crew-6 crew that the UAE space program is “sustainable”… and my mission continues a journey begun by my colleague Hazza Al Mansouri.
