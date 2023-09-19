The Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, confirmed that he succeeded in achieving his childhood dream of reaching space, raising the flag and name of his homeland, the Emirates, among the few countries that were able to do this, stressing that the return journey from the International Space Station was not easy at all, especially with regard to the return. to Earth’s gravity.

Al Neyadi said, in a press conference held immediately upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport, yesterday: “I stand here, on the land of our beloved homeland, and I am overwhelmed by feelings of humility and pride in the presence and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al.” Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and my family and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center team. My heart beats with gratitude as I recall in my memory the amount of efforts made to accomplish this mission.”

He added: “The success of this mission is consistent with the spirit and thought of our nation, which proves once again that the impossible is possible. Therefore, I am extremely grateful to our wise leadership, which guided us with its guidance and absolute faith in every step we took. Therefore, this historic achievement is not attributed to me alone, but rather is It belongs to every Emirati citizen, especially our youth who aspire to complete the path of success and excellence hand in hand. With persistence and determination, our nation will continue to write a history of successes and achievements.”

Al Neyadi pointed out that his daily schedule throughout his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station was very busy, whether with research or experiments, and despite that, he was very keen to communicate permanently with his countrymen to spread passion and awareness of the importance of space, especially among the new generations. Stressing that this communication was one of his most important responsibilities as an astronaut.

Al Neyadi talked about the spacewalk mission, which he carried out for a period exceeding seven hours. He said: “Walking in space was an unusual thing, especially since there was no room for error, but thanks to the good training that I received, I did not feel any fear. Rather, I had “I have great confidence in my success in completing the mission.”

Al Neyadi also spoke about the UAE flag that he presented to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, saying: “I was keen to give this flag to His Highness the President of the State, because it is the flag that accompanied me throughout the mission, and it still carries the smell of space.” .

Al Neyadi concluded his speech by noting that he had completed a large portion of his rehabilitation phase, which lasts six months, noting that despite his return to Earth, he is still in contact with his colleagues on the International Space Station, which he longs to return to. He also stressed that his keenness to share Taking some pictures of Arab capitals from space during his mission was one of his goals, and it was among the things dear to his heart.