Al Neyadi .. the pride of the Emirates and the Arabs
The youth of the Emirates have added entirely new achievements at the space level, step by step to conquer space and contribute with their fellow astronauts in the world to achieving the global space race. The achievements of Emirati youth have been remarkable in this regard.
And because these achievements are qualitative and unprecedented, they represent a scientific and technical gain that warms the hearts of the sons of the entire Arab nation, as they document new gains for this nation to be reckoned with, at the hands of a constellation of young Emiratis who were able to confirm in a civilized manner that Arab youth are no less important than their peers from the astronauts. in the world, and may exceed them in achieving achievements outside the borders of the earth and all the way to space. These achievements were the nucleus of a seed of goodness, followed by God’s help, fruits and other steps to achieve more successes in space, in a manner that works to establish the feet of Arab youth in this field and opens the door wide for those who come.
What the Emirati astronaut achieved was being the first Arab astronaut to walk in space, and this in itself is a very important achievement, and it has a special moral impact on the Arab peoples and their young groups who are eager to see such kind of achievements achieved by Arabs in space and outside the borders of the earth. Therefore, we can say without hesitation that the mission that the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi launched, which lasts for six months, after it was launched last February by the SpaceX “Falcon 9” rocket, is an unusual space mission, due to the length of its period, which is calculated To Sultan Al Neyadi and the United Arab Emirates, considering the qualitative importance of this future achievement and the scientific experiments and tests that Al Neyadi and his fellow astronauts are conducting during this historic journey. The aforementioned experiments and tests include many and varied studies, some of which are about “the effect of zero gravity on human bodies,” in preparation for future space missions.
The process of walking in outer space, in which Sultan Al Neyadi participated, also known as “extravehicular activity”, is an important challenge that helps in examining some current scientific facts and data, in terms of confirming or denying them. Hence, we as Arab peoples have the right to rejoice in the achievements made by the United Arab Emirates in the field of space research and technology, at the hands of its intelligent and promising youth, in the hope that these achievements will contribute to achieving a better future for humanity.
