Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, who is on board the International Space Station, where he is engaged in the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, continues his scientific experiments in the station’s laboratories.
He said through his official account on Twitter: “A month ago, we launched from here, from Cape Canaveral in Florida, into space. This month, we witnessed more than 450 sunrises and sunsets, and we made a great deal of experiments and research for our mission, accompanied by colleagues, to achieve the goals of the scientific mission. From Earth to space, we continue our journey towards Zayed’s ambition.
A month ago, we blasted off from here, from Cape Canaveral in Florida, into space. This month, we have witnessed more than 450 sunrises and sunsets and have come a long way from experiments and research for our mission with colleagues to achieve the goals of the scientific mission. From earth to space, we continue our journey towards Zayed’s ambition. pic.twitter.com/MwntOZixzI
– Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 2, 2023
#Neyadi #reveals #details #month #space
Leave a Reply