The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center reported that the Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, worked to replace the tubes designated for samples inside the Materials Science Laboratory (MSL), aboard the International Space Station, in preparation for conducting experiments on new samples.

The center stated that research and experiments in the station’s laboratories aim to explore new or developed materials.

Al-Neyadi also conducted an experiment on the movement of objects in space, in light of the near absence of gravity, adding: “It is interesting that we test the laws of physics on the International Space Station, where gravity is almost non-existent. I am testing with you Newton’s first law in space.”

And grains of “nuts” appeared to float without falling on the floor of the International Space Station, and then began to move towards the ventilation on board the station.

On the other hand, the US Space Agency “NASA” awarded the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi the golden astronaut badge, which is awarded by the US space agency “NASA” to astronauts who reach very advanced levels of professional training that qualifies them to operate the International Space Station, and makes them capable of To deal with all its departments well.

Al Neyadi published pictures of his awarding of the medal by NASA astronauts, from inside the International Space Station.

Al Neyadi commented on the photo: “It is a great honor for me to be part of this historic mission in which I represent my country, the Emirates, and to obtain the golden astronaut badge from NASA. I will carry this badge as a sign of the commitment I have made since I started this path.”