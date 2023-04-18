Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced that astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his crew sent important research samples to Earth via the Dragon spacecraft, before returning from the mission to supply the International Space Station with the necessary supplies and goods, which it started on March 27. The spacecraft carried nearly 1,950 valuable scientific experiments and other cargo to Earth, as it landed off the coast of Tampa – Florida in the United States, Sunday at 12:58 am UAE time.

Al-Neyadi, who participated in conducting these scientific experiments with members of the Expedition 69 crew aboard the International Space Station, completed storing important research samples with astronauts Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, and Frank Rubio. Al-Neyadi also worked on the 80-degree laboratory cooling device (MELFI). On the International Space Station, which is used to store experimental samples at a low temperature (up to -100 degrees Celsius) before sending them to Earth, he also participated in loading the station’s devices into the Dragon spacecraft.

Some of the science experiments that have been returned to Earth include:

Preserving samples of tomato fruits: It is part of a study that Al Neyadi worked on on securing food sustainably in space (the Veg-05 agricultural space experiment).

Developing high-quality crystals: Testing a crystal-growth method for semiconductors made of silicon and germanium (SiGe) in space, with potential applications in solar cells and electronics.

– Analysis of arterial aging: observation of arterial changes in astronauts; To identify cardiovascular risks, and to provide insight into atherosclerosis prevention and treatment methods on the ground.

– Fire safety: study of combustion and flammability in a microgravity environment; To enhance fire safety for future space missions, and to improve combustion models for terrestrial applications.

Al-Neyadi also activated the Dragon spacecraft’s monitoring tools and programs, and closed the entrance to the spacecraft before it separated from the International Space Station.

After the spacecraft landed off the coast of Florida, the cargo carrying the experiments was transferred to NASA’s space station processing facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, allowing researchers to collect data while maintaining minimal exposure of the sample to Earth’s gravity. Research and lab equipment will be sent to scientists and engineers around the world for analysis.