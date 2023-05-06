Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center announced the participation of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, today, Saturday, in the mission to reset the docking site of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station.

Al-Neyadi will participate in this mission alongside his crewmates from the Crew-6 crew on board the International Space Station in Expedition 69, namely: Stephen Bowen (NASA), Warren Hoberg (NASA) and Andrei Fedyaev (Roscosmos).

Al-Neyadi and the mission crew will work to reset the docking site of the “Dragon” spacecraft from the upper port to the forward port of the International Space Station. The time for the vehicle to separate from the station was set at 3:10 pm, and to re-dock again at 3:53 pm.

This mission, supported by the Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, will contribute to clearing the station’s upper port, facing space, in preparation for the docking of the next Dragon cargo spacecraft, scheduled for launch next June, with payload No. 28, which SpaceX sends to the International Space Station, and includes collapsible solar arrays, or what is known as IROSAs, in preparation for installing them on the station through a number of spacewalks.