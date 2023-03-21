Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi stated that he had participated in conducting a number of scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station, during the past few days, including experiments on human heart tissue printed with “3D” technology, and he himself was also undergoing the experiment, as he wore a “suit” with it. Heart rate sensors.

This came during Al Neyadi’s first meeting with the audience and students, which was broadcast today by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center from Dubai Opera.

In his response to one of the students, (named Khalifa), about the astronaut’s day on board the station, he explained that he has a busy schedule every day except for weekends.

He added: “We wake up every day at 6:30 in the morning, and perform the daily routine that takes about an hour, which includes breakfast, reviewing the schedule, and so on, then we start carrying out daily tasks from until 7:30 in the evening.”

This includes tests and transportation of luggage, including the Space Dragon 72 capsule, which is loaded with scientific experiments and food for the flight crew, as it is regularly arranged on board the station.

He pointed out that “during working time, we do some three-hour exercise, which is necessary for astronauts to protect them from osteoporosis and muscle mass loss.”

In response to a question by the student, Aisha Al-Suwaidi, about the scientific experiments he is carrying out on board the International Space Station, and their importance, Al-Neyadi stated that he had conducted experiments two days ago on heart tissue printed with “3D”, and these tissues arrive at the station and are injected with a specific drug, to know the result of the injection. , and this qualifies access to printing human organs in 3D technology, to help patients in need of them, and also worked on installing samples for the treatment of diabetics, which is a treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, and then the crew is busy with experiments that benefit humanity.

He continued, “I am currently wearing a suit that contains sensors and sensors to measure oxygen and heart rate. I also carry a wristwatch that measures the duration of daily sleep, to determine the effect of zero gravity on astronauts, so that we can learn about the possibility of space travel in the future.”

He explained, in response to a question by a female student (named Latifa), about the way astronauts breathe on board the station, that “the station is a closed environment and contains devices that help us live, and the oxygen we get from analyzing the water available on board the station.”

Regarding the method of sleeping on board the station, Al-Neyadi stated, in response to a question by student Hamad Saad, that “sleeping in space is in sleeping bags and affixed to the walls so that they do not move from one place to another, because they float, indicating that sleep does not need a pillow or a bed.” .