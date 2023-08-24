Yesterday, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced the participation of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in the Cardiobreath experiment aboard the International Space Station. The experiment is an analysis of how the microgravity environment affects cardiovascular and respiratory function, and was conducted in collaboration with the Canadian Space Agency, Simon Fraser University, and the University of North Dakota.

During this experiment, astronauts aboard the International Space Station monitor their heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen level, and ECG using a vital monitoring shirt developed for the Canadian Space Agency.

The study aims to monitor changes in how the astronauts’ cardiovascular and respiratory systems control blood pressure, with the aim of ensuring that crew members remain healthy on the way back from space.

The experiment was conducted in two phases. The first was through Sultan Al Neyadi wearing a device that monitors vital functions, while working on a bicycle for 25 minutes.

The data was tracked by researchers who monitored his heart rate, blood pressure, breathing rate, activity levels and while standing to measure balance.

In the second stage, Sultan wore a Bio-Monitor shirt specially equipped for this experiment, and monitored heartbeat, blood pressure, breathing, and other vital functions while working on the bike and while floating on the International Space Station. Results from researchers on Earth will also be compared to identify countermeasures for heart and respiratory disease risks in space.

The research will also benefit the study and treatment of elderly patients on Earth.

Commenting on the experience, Adnan Al Rayes, Director of the Zayed Zayed 2 Mission, UAE Astronaut Programme, said: “The Cardiobreath study helps advance our understanding of the nature of long-term space missions, and clarify how different conditions and activities affect the crew of the International Space Station. Our collaborations with the Canadian Space Agency and the Universities of North Dakota and Simon Fraser have advanced our knowledge of the dynamics of cardiovascular and respiratory function in space, and how the body adapts to a microgravity environment. We look forward to expanding this study further, as it contributes to the development of future space missions.”

The Cardiobreath study will support the astronauts; By analyzing the cardiovascular and respiratory systems, and understanding their effects on blood pressure, the study will also shed light on disorders that weightlessness can cause, with a focus on comparing data between male and female astronauts.

It is noteworthy that the UAE Astronaut Programme, which is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research and development in the information and communication technology sector.