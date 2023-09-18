With the return of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station to Earth, after the longest space mission in Arab history that lasted 6 months, and during the duration of the trip, more than 10,500 students and space enthusiasts attended the “Meeting from Space” series, which witnessed direct and wireless video communications. With astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station.

Sultan Al Neyadi participated within the 69th mission in many missions, experiments and studies that played a role in strengthening the position of the United Arab Emirates in the space sector. Each video call lasted for 20 minutes, while the Emirati astronaut communicated for 10 minutes while attending each of the communication sessions. Wireless, which resulted in interaction and exchange of information for approximately 5 hours between the audience and the club.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center organized about 12 video communications, which were held in Dubai Opera, the Museum of the Future, the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Higher Colleges of Technology in Ras Al Khaimah, and the Emirates Hall in Ajman, the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology in the Emirate of Sharjah, the Fujairah Creative Center in Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain University in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, while the two international editions took place in the United States and Mauritius.

In addition, 7 radio communications were made at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Musheirif School, GEMS Wellington International School, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and the Emirates Radio Amateur Society.

The various meetings of the “Meeting from Space” series also witnessed the presence of a number of sheikhs, including His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, The Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in addition to a number of Senior state officials.

The United States version also witnessed the presence of His Excellency Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, and a number of diplomats, along with current and former American government officials, while the Mauritius version was attended by Eddy Boisson, Vice President of the Republic of Mauritius, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, said: “The great interaction with “Encounter from Space” reflects the spirit of enthusiasm and ambition of the UAE, and this series confirms the country’s role as a source of science, innovation and hope in the region, which enhances our legacy not only in the record. Space exploration, but also in the minds of ambitious young people, stressing that the field of space exploration is a message to the world that the UAE is progressing relentlessly towards a future that does not know the impossible.

In turn, the Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Salem Humaid Al Marri, explained that the large number of participants in the “Encounter from Space” series clearly reflects the importance of the Sultan Al Neyadi mission, pointing out that youth interaction is the core of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre’s strategy to promote a culture of learning and inspiration. And curiosity among the youth of Emirati society.

The “Meeting from Space” series was an attractive experience for direct interaction between the audience and the club, as each event extended for more than an hour, starting with a series of presentations and videos about the lives of astronauts, the longest space mission in Arab history, and details about space missions, followed by a 20-minute direct communication between… Clubs and attendance.

This interactive series provided an opportunity to learn about the details of life aboard the International Space Station, as most of the questions directed to Al Neyadi revolved around his daily routine, the pioneering scientific experiments he conducted aboard the station, his means of communication with his loved ones on Earth, and the challenges he faced in adapting to the microgravity environment in space. And other things.