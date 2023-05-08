Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, is currently preparing to conduct Emirati scientific experiments, as he will conduct 19 experiments and scientific studies to provide valuable results for the scientific community, during 4,000 hours aboard the International Space Station, as part of a series of experiments and advanced research aimed at achieving scientific results. a task.

Al Neyadi will conduct a large number of them personally, and the research experiments will be in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency “JAXA”. The experiments include a range of fields, most notably the cardiovascular system. , back pain, testing and experimenting with techniques, epigenetics, immune system, fluid sciences, botany, and materials, in addition to the study of sleep, radiation, and the mission will also include the aspect of educational outreach, in order to inspire the next generation of scientists and researchers.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center has selected two research projects from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The first project focuses on assessing the impact of the microgravity environment in space on the interaction between the heart and body position, while the second project will work on studying the cells of the mouth and teeth on Earth in an environment Simulate microgravity.

A number of students and researchers are participating in both projects, to ensure the development of capabilities, and the qualification of a new generation of scientists, in addition to the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and the mission data will be shared with a number of local universities, such as New York University Abu Dhabi, and other universities.

The experiments will touch on tests specialized in life sciences, and others that target the changes that occur to fluids within the space environment, as well as similar ones that look at the extent and how various materials can withstand gravitational conditions, in addition to experiments related to psychology that looks at the effects of living in this environment on the systems of the human body. , especially during long periods outside the globe, down to the biological experiments that are related to plants, how they are cultivated and grown, the effects of gravity on them, and many other experiences.

Al-Neyadi, who participated in conducting these scientific experiments with the 69 crew members of the ISS aboard the International Space Station, completed storing important research samples with astronauts Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, and Frank Rubio. Al-Neyadi also worked on the eighty-degree laboratory cooling device (MELFI). ) on the International Space Station, which is used to store experimental samples at a temperature as low as -100 degrees Celsius before sending them to Earth, and he also participated in loading the station’s equipment into the Dragon spacecraft.

Save samples

Some of the science experiments brought back to Earth include preserving tomato samples: part of a study El Neyadi worked on on sustainably securing food in space (Veg-05 Space Agricultural Experiment), and developing high-quality crystals: testing a crystal growth method for semiconductors made of Silicon and germanium (SiGe) in space, with potential applications in solar cells and electronics.

Analysis of arterial aging: observation of arterial changes in astronauts; to identify cardiovascular risks, provide insight into methods of preventing and treating atherosclerosis on land, and fire safety by studying combustion and flammability in a microgravity environment; To enhance fire safety for future space missions, and to improve combustion models for terrestrial applications.