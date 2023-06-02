The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center organized the second and third radio communication with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from aboard the International Space Station, in cooperation with the Emirates Radio Amateurs Association and the Emirates Literature Foundation. Amateur radio uses a wide spectrum of frequencies to communicate between individuals and groups, even in remote areas and space, which makes it a valuable communication tool. The second and third communications were organized, as part of a series of 10 wireless communications with Sultan Al Neyadi, at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, under the title “Meeting from Space”, in the presence of more than 50 students from different Emirati schools. As part of the Emirates in Space initiative between the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center and the Emirates Literature Foundation, which aims to make space exploration available to all, the students had the opportunity to connect with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. Adnan Al-Rayes, Director of the Zayed 2 Ambition Mission – UAE Astronaut Programme, said: “Through these radio communications with Sultan, we seek to enhance the next generation’s passion for space and science. We also believe, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in the power of these meetings to inspire young minds to take more interest in studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and to contribute to achieving the UAE’s vision to become a leading country in the fields of science and space.

Over the course of the two days, the students learned about the most prominent projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and they also toured the center, which provided them with a glimpse of the scientific laboratories and the latest technologies used in the center. In addition, a distinguished presentation was given to students about the stages of development of space stations, and the most important human efforts in the field of space exploration. The students also received comprehensive training in the use of wireless communication technology, revealing the complexities of an important communication tool in use since the 20th century.