Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with Umm Al Quwain University, organized a “meeting from space”, which attracted a variety of audiences among students and those passionate about space who were keen to communicate directly with the Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

The event was attended by the Director of the Amiri Diwan in Umm Al Quwain, Nasser Saeed Al Talai, the Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Humaid Al Marri, the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Hamid Rashid Al Shamsi, the Director of Umm Al Quwain University, Dr. Jalal Hatem, and a number of directors of federal and local departments. In Umm Al Quwain, along with Saif Al Neyadi, the father of the Emirati astronaut, some members of his family, and about 300 people.

Umm Al Quwain University was chosen as the venue for broadcasting the meeting, to emphasize its role and the rest of the universities in qualifying and refining the talents of students to follow in the footsteps of the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, and to represent the state in the best way in the scientific and practical fields.

Sultan talked about the nature of life aboard the International Space Station, how astronauts practice sports there, as well as talking about his most important preparations before returning to Earth.