Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi said in his first media appearance, after his return to Earth, that Emirati astronauts are currently training in preparation for upcoming missions after completing the second mission of the Emirates Astronaut Programme.

Al Neyadi said during a press conference held yesterday evening for the Crew-6 crew, organized by the US space agency NASA, that “the UAE space program is (sustainable)… and my mission completes a journey begun by my colleague Hazza Al Mansouri.”

Al Neyadi said: I view the spacewalk mission outside the International Station as an influential experience for future generations, and not as a record that can be broken.

Al Neyadi, as part of the Crew-6 team, arrived on Earth after completing 4,000 hours of work in space, during which he achieved qualitative and historical achievements, establishing the name of the UAE regionally and globally as the first Arab country to complete the longest space mission in Arab history, which lasted for six months, on the International Space Station. It included conducting pioneering scientific experiments that contribute to serving humanity and the scientific community.

The team is currently undergoing medical observation in a Florida hospital, and Al Neyadi is scheduled to return home soon.

Al Neyadi talked about the period of medical observation that the mission team is subjected to, explaining that they spent some time under this observation.

Al Neyadi stated that he will convey the experiences he went through and the memories of the months he lived on board the International Space Station, to the Emirati community, students in schools and various entities in the country.

He added that transferring space experiences to students and younger generations is important to benefit from them and build generations with great ambitions.

On the other hand, the results of the experiments in which Sultan Al Neyadi participated on board the International Space Station are scheduled to be announced in a book to be published next year.

Al-Neyadi became the first Arab astronaut to undertake a “spacewalk” mission outside the International Space Station, as part of the 69th mission last April, which lasted about seven hours to carry out a number of basic tasks such as maintenance and modernization, in addition to completing the preparatory series for installing a number of solar panels. On the station, solar energy plays a pivotal role in operating the International Space Station, providing clean, renewable energy to support experiments, systems and daily operations on board.

This success strengthened the UAE’s global leadership in the space sector, as it became the tenth country in the world in spacewalking missions outside the International Station, which reflects the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to continue space exploration. This historic achievement is also added to the record of the Arab world’s contributions to outer space exploration.

The Emirati astronaut achieved success in scientific experiments, in cooperation with 25 local and international universities and 10 international space agencies, as Al Neyadi carried out about 19 research experiments in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the National Center for Science and Technology. For space studies in France, this cooperation contributed to the completion of the “Lumina” experiment, the first of its kind to study the degrees of space radiation on the International Space Station, in addition to preparing scientific medical studies that include studying the cardiovascular system and studying the causes of diseases in space.