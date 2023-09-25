Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Fans of the ADNOC Professional League clubs continued the race to decorate the stands with “Tifo” in the third round matches, which witnessed a distinguished presence of Tifo in the Al-Wasl matches against its guest, Baniyas, and Khor Fakkan against the Emirates, in addition to the Al-Nasr and Sharjah matches.

The Al Wasl fans stole the show with a wonderful “Tifo” that carried the phrase “The father’s ambition… thanks to the leader… the Emirates forever,” in a special congratulations from the “Emperor” fans on the occasion of the successful return of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to Earth, after completing the longest space mission in the history of Arabs, which lasted for 6 months.

On the other hand, the “Eagles” shirt, in the Khorfakkan colors known as green and black, decorated the stands of Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Stadium in the team’s match against its guest, the Emirates, 0-2.

In turn, Al-Ameed fans sent a new message via TiVo, the character of detective Sherlock Holmes, to ask the question that has been troubling Al-Nasr fans for more than three decades, and which is related to the absence of “Blue” from the podium in the League Shield, since the last title of the 1984 season – 1985, at a time when the team achieved more than one title during the professional era, the most recent of which was the Arabian Gulf Cup in the 2019-2020 season.

Tifo “The Dean”, which took several days to work on before the team’s match against its guest Sharjah, carried the phrase: Will we solve the mysterious puzzle?! Waiting for an answer that may take a long time, in light of the continued negative results of the team that currently occupies last place in the league standings, losing three matches in a row.