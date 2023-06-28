Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is spending Eid Al-Adha on the International Space Station, which is his second Eid, after he spent Eid Al-Fitr on board as well.

Al-Neyadi performs a long-term mission, which extends for six months (which began on the second of last March), before returning to Earth.

Al-Neyadi documented the sacred feelings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a daytime photo that he took from the International Station, at an altitude of 400 km from the earth’s surface.

And he commented on the photo, saying: “Pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, you are good and good endeavors, and conclude with good deeds your deeds on the day of the greatest pilgrimage. A view of the holy sites I took yesterday on (Day of Tarwiyah), showing the Sacred House of God and the tents of pilgrims in Mina.

Two days ago, Al-Neyadi conducted a number of experiments and scientific studies in the American and European sections aboard the International Station. The main experiments included a fluid study provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) that assesses fluid turbulence in space, a botany and microbiology experiment, future experimentation techniques, and replacing devices within the materials science laboratory in the Destiny unit in the American division and preparing them for calibration, within the framework of understanding Methods for growing plants in a zero-gravity environment.

Al-Neyadi also participated with his fellow Expedition 69 crew members in preparing the SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle and loading it with frozen scientific samples packed in white boxes, in preparation for transporting them to Earth next Thursday.

Sultan Al Neyadi had sent congratulations from the International Space Station to the nation’s leaders, his family and friends on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, via a video broadcast from the station.

Al-Neyadi appeared in the video clip, wearing the Emirati dress (the kandura). And he said in it: “Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you. Happy new year on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr. May God return to you, God willing, with Yemen and joy, and every year and you are good. Sultan Al Neyadi is speaking to you from the International Space Station.”

He added, “I send my greetings to the leaders of the country, my family, and my friends. May this holiday bring peace, happiness, and goodness to the whole world.”