A short while ago, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi bid farewell to his family, before setting off for the launch field from Florida.

Sultan Al Neyadi is now heading on the “Zayed Ambition 2” mission, the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center within the Emirates Astronaut Programme, to the International Space Station.

The mission will launch from Complex No. (39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida, “over a period of 6 months, during which Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will conduct 19 scientific experiments that will enrich our knowledge of the effects of space on humans,” and will enable the UAE to rank 11th in the world and first in the Arab world. The mission aims to consolidate the UAE’s position as a global partner in manned space missions.

