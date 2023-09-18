Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Today, Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, arrives home after 6 months on the International Space Station, during which he successfully completed the “Ambition Zayed 2” mission. Al Neyadi said yesterday on the “X” platform: “From the beginning of the preparations that lasted 5 years, to living more than 180 days in space, this mission was one of the most beautiful experiences that I have ever had in my life,” and he added, “After returning to Earth, it is now time to return to Earth.” Homeland… Our date is tomorrow (today)… I will see you well at Dar Zayed.”

Al-Neyadi became the first Arab astronaut to undertake a “spacewalk” mission outside the International Space Station, as part of the 69th mission last April, which lasted about 7 hours to carry out a number of basic tasks such as maintenance and modernization, in addition to completing the preparatory series for installing a number of solar panels on the station. Solar energy plays a pivotal role in operating the International Space Station, providing clean, renewable energy to support experiments, systems, and daily operations on board.

This success strengthened the UAE’s global leadership in the space sector, as the UAE became the tenth largest in the world in spacewalking missions outside the International Station, which reflects the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to continue space exploration. This historic achievement is also added to the record of the Arab world’s contributions to space exploration. Outer Space.

4000 hours of work in space

After Al Neyadi completed about 4,000 hours of work in space, the Emirati astronaut contributed to the development of scientific and technological paths in the country, by conducting about 200 scientific experiments in various fields that took about 585 hours, the most prominent of which was studying the effects of microgravity on the response of human cells to infections. In cooperation with Saudi astronaut Rayana Barnawi from the “Ax-2” crew, and experimenting with the production of protein crystals for “PCG2” antibodies, and conducting studies on how certain materials burn in microgravity, in addition to preparing research on tissue chips on the functions of the heart, brain, and cartilage, And other scientific experiments that were worked on in cooperation with the Mission 69 crew.

The Emirati astronaut achieved success in scientific experiments in cooperation with 25 local and international universities and 10 international space agencies, as Al Neyadi carried out about 19 research experiments in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the National Center for Scientific Studies. Space in France, and this cooperation contributed to the completion of the “Lumina” experiment, the first of its kind to study the degrees of space radiation on the International Space Station, in addition to preparing scientific medical studies that include studying the cardiovascular system and studying the causes of diseases in space.

Encounter from space

Al Neyadi’s trip contributed to enriching society’s knowledge of the space sector and its fields, by enhancing community communication during the mission as part of the “Meeting from Space” series, which attracted more than 10,000 people, and by organizing about 12 visual communications with the public and 7 wireless communications from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre. The importance of communication lies in enhancing culture and education in this field and inspiring the next generation of scientists and researchers.

The mission launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center as part of the Emirates Astronaut Program on March 3 to the International Space Station is the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts in history, as Al Neyadi arrived at the station aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour, accompanied by a team. “6 Crew” mission.

200 scientific experiments

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi participated in about 200 scientific experiments while on board the International Space Station during his six-month journey, concluding, after his successful return to Earth, the longest Arab space mission.

The scientific experiments were conducted in cooperation with international space agencies and Emirati universities, and were distributed in various fields, such as plant cultivation, human sciences, space exploration techniques, fluid behavior, materials science, crystal production, and other distinguished scientific experiments, which benefit the global scientific community, researchers and students inside the Emirates and around the world. .

The scientific experiments included an experiment in the production of protein crystals for the “PCG2” antibody, on board the International Space Station, within the laboratory of the Japanese “Kibo” unit, an experiment that was sent to the International Station on board the “Dragon Antibody protein crystals on the protein molecule GIRK2, which affects heart rate and is also linked to many serious health conditions, such as epilepsy, arrhythmia, and addiction.

During his stay on the International Space Station, Al Neyadi participated in an important scientific experiment aimed at studying the sleep patterns of astronauts in a microgravity environment. During the experiment, the astronaut Al Neyadi wore a device placed on the head to capture a set of data related to sleep, such as sleep cycle periods and heart rate changes. During sleep and other vital functions.

The experiment aimed to provide scientific results that would help in planning and developing the necessary treatments for mental problems resulting from the conditions surrounding astronauts with the aim of improving the quality of sleep and general health during long-term space missions. Sultan Al Neyadi also participated in one of the experiments in cooperation with Stanford University and aimed to know the effects of clinical drugs on heart cells. In space, which contributes to helping prevent the risk of heart disease for astronauts.

The experiments also included participating in an experiment in cooperation with the Canadian Space Agency, Simon Fraser University, and the University of North Dakota, to analyze the extent to which the microgravity environment affects the functions of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems. The study aimed to monitor changes in how the astronauts’ cardiovascular and respiratory systems control blood pressure, with the aim of ensuring that the crew remains in good health on their way back from space. It also witnessed the conduct of a number of scientific experiments for UAE universities, which were chosen by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to be conducted by Al Neyadi. On board the International Space Station and included two research projects from the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The first project focused on evaluating the effect of the microgravity environment in space on the interaction between the heart and body posture, while the second project worked on studying the cells of the mouth and teeth on Earth in an environment that simulates microgravity.

an experience

Al Neyadi participated in a scientific experiment to study pathogens in space, which was conducted in cooperation with NASA’s Johnson Space Agency. The results of the study will be analyzed through Al Neyadi’s DNA samples, which were collected in space and on Earth. The experiment analyzes microbial pathogens that may be found inside the International Space Station. It aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the effects of pathogens on the immune system of astronauts.

The experiments completed by astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will contribute to strengthening scientific efforts by universities and research institutions, thus contributing to reaching data and results that benefit humanity.

“Ambition Zayed 2” mission team

Sultan Al Neyadi

The first Emirati astronaut to complete a long-term mission on the Emirates Space Station. He was born on May 23, 1981 in the Umm Ghafa area of ​​​​the city of Al Ain. He excelled in his education, following in the footsteps of his father, a military man. He was distinguished among his fellow students. He joined the armed forces and was sent to study communications engineering.

He worked as a network security engineer in the UAE Armed Forces.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications and information technology engineering from the United Kingdom.

He holds master’s and doctoral degrees in information technology.

He received his astronaut badge from NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Al Neyadi was the backup astronaut during the Zayed Ambition mission in 2019.

Hazza Al Mansouri

The first Emirati astronaut, Director of the Astronaut Office, worked as a specialist for the Crew 6 mission, which is the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts, lasting up to 6 months.

It launched on September 25, 2019 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station, and worked on many scientific experiments.

Hazza received the astronaut badge from NASA’s Johnson Space Center after completing general training that lasted about 20 months.

Adnan Al-Rayes

Engineer Adnan Al-Rayes bases his work on 18 years of experience in the field of space and its systems

He worked as director of the Zayed Ambition 2 mission

He worked as Director of the Mars 2117 Program and Senior Director of the Remote Sensing Department

He worked as a ground station official at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center on the “Ambition Zayed 1” mission.

Saud Karmastji

Saud holds the position of Chairman of the Soft Power Committee at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, where he is responsible for strategic planning, communication and marketing, in order to introduce the Centre’s projects, initiatives and goals at the local and international levels, and highlight the Centre’s role and efforts.

Saud obtained a bachelor’s degree in aviation science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the United States of America in 2012, in Florida. He also obtained a master’s degree in the same specialty in 2014.

He worked as head of the operations department for the UAE Astronaut Programme, and a member of a team specialized in the process of selecting, training, and sending the first batch of Emirati astronauts into space on specific scientific and research missions.

Hanan Al Suwaidi

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center appointed Dr. Hanan Al Suwaidi, the first female doctor for astronauts, for her role, contributions and achievements in the health sector, to assume responsibility for ensuring the health of astronauts during the quarantine period, and following up on the health condition of astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri during his presence on board the station during the Zayed Ambition 1 mission. It also worked to monitor the health condition of Sultan Al Neyadi on the Zayed Ambition 2 mission.

Objectives of the UAE Astronaut Programme

The UAE Astronaut Program aims to qualify a team of Emirati astronauts according to the highest standards, and to support the UAE’s vision of building an economy based on knowledge and scientific research, in addition to consolidating the UAE’s position as a global partner in manned space missions.

The UAE Astronaut Program also aims to develop a national team of astronauts to achieve the country’s aspirations for scientific exploration, participate in manned exploration missions, motivate and inspire young generations to be interested in studying the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and contribute to global space exploration missions by developing and preparing a team. of Emirati astronauts, in addition to encouraging a culture of scientific research and encouraging exploration and innovation.

Astronaut team

In 2018, astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi were selected from among 4,000 applicants for the UAE Astronaut Programme, together forming the first batch of the programme. On September 25, 2019, Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, and Sultan Al Neyadi, as a backup astronaut for Al Mansouri, carried out the first manned scientific mission into space for the United Arab Emirates, aboard the International Space Station, under the slogan “Zayed’s Ambition.”

In 2021, the second batch of the program was announced and included the first Arab astronaut, Noura Al Matroushi, along with astronaut Mohammed Al Mulla, out of 4,305 applicants. The two astronauts from the second batch have joined the “NASA Astronaut Program for 2021”, as part of a joint cooperation agreement between the UAE and the United States of America, where they are being trained at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in the United States.

First long assignment

In April 2022, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center launched the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts, a mission that made the UAE the 11th country in the world to send astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station. It was launched in March 2023 and extended for 6 months aboard the space station. International, where Sultan Al Neyadi, the Emirati astronaut, was sent as part of a NASA and SpaceX 6 Crew mission. The mission included an integrated program of experiments and studies, and in preparation for it, the center signed a contract with Axiom Space, which aims to strengthen cooperation with NASA during the six-month period in space.

In July 2022, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the selection of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to participate in the first A long-term mission for Arab astronauts, which will take place on board the International Space Station.