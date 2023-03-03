Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, accompanied by the Crew-6 mission team, arrived at the International Space Station in preparation for the start of the longest space mission in Arab history, which will last for six months.

The Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-6 crew successfully docked with the International Space Station a short time ago.

The International Space Station crew welcomed the Crew-6 crew still inside the Dragon spacecraft, as astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi was greeted in Arabic.

The Expedition 68 crew aboard the International Space Station will work with crew-6 for several days before the first crew returns to Earth.