Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the crew of the Crew-6 space mission have concluded their preparations to launch on a long-term mission to the International Space Station, which will take six months. Dragon, a subsidiary of SpaceX.

Al-Neyadi published a video of him accompanied by his family and friends in Florida, and commented on it, saying: “With family and friends during their visit to me in Florida before the start of the mission.. Without your support, I would not have reached here, and God willing, I will live up to your trust and the trust of my large family, the Emirates.”

He added, “After the success of the first Emirati mission to space in 2019, when my colleague Hazza Al Mansouri launched to the International Space Station, we felt enthusiasm and pride in the UAE and the region. This six-month mission will contribute to enhancing the development of our space program, and we hope to implement it successfully, in cooperation with the mission crew, and return again to achieve all the goals that were previously planned.

Al Neyadi continued: “I thank our leadership and all those who support us in preparing for this mission, including the trainers, space agencies, and especially my family and colleagues. We are physically, mentally and technically ready to take on this mission through which we want to provide new knowledge and foster a passion for space exploration.”

The crew-6 mission is the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts, and the second Emirati mission to the International Space Station, and was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center as part of the Emirates Astronaut Program.

In addition to Sultan Al Neyadi, the mission crew includes the mission commander, astronaut Stephen Bowen (NASA), the spacecraft commander, astronaut Warren Hoberg (NASA), and the astronaut mission specialist Andrei Vidyaev (Roscosmos), while the backup crew for the mission includes the Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri. , spacecraft commander Yasmine Mogbeli (NASA), pilot Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, and Konstantin Borisov from the European Space Agency.

The mission is part of Expedition 68/69, with Roscosmos astronauts Nikolai Schap, Oleg Kononenko, and NASA astronaut Laurel O’Hara joining the team later. The term International Space Station Expedition is applied to the crew that operates the space station, and uses it for research and selection.

During the mission, Al Neyadi conducts a series of experiments and advanced research in order to reach important scientific results about outer space, in addition to his participation in an educational program. And the 11th country in the world that sends astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and works to train and prepare them to walk in space.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated that the mission aims to consolidate the UAE’s position as a global partner in manned space missions, and to enhance cooperation between countries and entities to achieve common goals with scientific discoveries, obtain a sustainable future for humanity, and support the UAE’s vision for building an economy based on knowledge and scientific research. And paving the way for future initiatives that contribute to strengthening the UAE’s leading position in the space exploration sector, as well as contributing to global space exploration missions by developing and preparing a team of Emirati astronauts, and encouraging a culture of scientific research, discovery and innovation.

The Crew Dragon Endeavor vehicle, which is participating in the mission, is manufactured by SpaceX, and is used by the commercial energy program of “NASA”. Since 2022, it has completed three successful missions to the International Space Station, and it is scheduled to launch tomorrow on its fourth mission with a crew- 6.

The Crew Dragon Endeavor spacecraft broke the record for the longest space mission by an American crew, which was registered in the name of the “Resilience” vehicle on May 2, 2021, as “Endeavour” succeeded in spending 280 days in space, becoming the record holder for spending the longest possible time. away from Earth’s gravitational pull.

The mission is scheduled to conduct 20 scientific experiments in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and will include a wide range of areas, including the cardiovascular system, epigenetics, botany, radiology, back pain, the immune system, materials science, testing and experimentation of techniques, hydrology, and sleep studies.

The “Cardiovascular System” experiment aims to provide the scientific study of the cardiovascular system in the mission as a platform to explore potential mechanisms and help develop interventions to slow the aging of blood vessels, improve health and quality of life, while the “back pain” experiment aims not only to report preventive measures to reduce the risk of herniated discs in astronauts, but also to provide insights into spinal stability related to improving back health in the general public. The “Test and Experiment Technologies” experiment seeks to pave the way for advanced research and development aboard future space platforms, and address gaps in hardware product development and advanced manufacturing. and technology dissemination.

The study of “Epigenetic Science” seeks to contribute to the basic understanding of genetic phenomena, with applications in developing precautionary measures for biomedical conditions, and generating integrated strategies for personalized medicine, while the “immune system” study provides studies on how space missions affect the immune system, while The study of “hydrology” allows research on this topic in space, which helps to understand fluids in a zero-gravity environment.

The study of “botany” contributes to the application of new information gained from research aboard the International Space Station, to provide food for astronauts during their space missions. Materials science helps improve our understanding of the processing and properties of materials. As for the sleep study, it helps analyze sleep on board the International Space Station, and finally the radiation study that helps develop and enhance capabilities to predict exposure to space radiation for future exploration missions.

• The mission conducts 20 scientific experiments on the areas of the heart, blood vessels, back pain, “radiation” and “plants”.



• Al Neyadi during his meeting with his family and friends before his trip: Without your support, I would not have arrived here.

Two researches for the «Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine»

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has selected two research projects from the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, as part of the educational outreach of Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission, in order to inspire the next generation of scientists and researchers. The first project focuses on assessing the impact of the microgravity environment in space on the interaction between the heart and body position. The second project works on studying the cells of the mouth and teeth on Earth in an environment that simulates microgravity. A number of students and researchers participate in both projects, to ensure the development of capacities and the qualification of a new generation of scientists.