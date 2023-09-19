Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi confirmed, after his return to his homeland, that he carried his homeland in his heart throughout the six months he spent on the International Space Station to accomplish the longest mission in space in Arab history.

Al-Neyadi said in his official account on the “X” platform: “6 months and the homeland is in my heart… Today, thank God, I am in the heart of the homeland, and on its good land.”

Al Neyadi continued: “I return to hand over to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the secretariat of the national flag.

I return to kiss the soil of my homeland, which grows ambition and dreams.

Come back and let us continue our journey of discovery together.”