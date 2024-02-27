Member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, said: “The period extending from February 21 to next March 15 will witness active to strong, cold, northerly and north-westerly winds exceeding 40 kilometers per hour. It has (mournings), which are the last cold winds during the winter, and it was given this name because it (mourns) the winter season, and it occurs during the (hundredth) period of winter and (the tenth) period of the summer or (spring) periods, then it is followed by the (sarayat) stage. Which will start from next March 20, and may advance for a few days, and is called (Sabq Al Sarayat), and is characterized by spring weather disturbances that become active with the onset of warmth and heat.

He stated that during the period of “blasts of mourning,” it may coincide with a cold wave in which temperatures drop significantly below their normal levels, called “the old woman’s cold,” in the Gulf. It is a short cold wave that affects the region and indicates the last cold periods of the winter season.

He explained that the name “the old woman’s cold” was inherited, according to several narrations, including because it was the end of winter or the end of it. It was also narrated that an old woman predicted the return of the cold after it had gone and people sheared the wool of their sheep. The people’s sheep perished, and the old woman’s sheep were spared. It was said that this was the cold that the old woman predicted or “The old man got cold.”