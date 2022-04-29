Faisal Al Naqbi ( Dibba Al Fujairah )

Youssef Hussain Al-Sahlawi, Vice President of the Football Association, crowned the Dibba Al-Fujairah team the champion of the first-class football league season 2021-2022, in a beautiful celebration, at Dibba Al-Fujairah Stadium, after winning first place in the tournament, by reaching “point 75”, 8 points behind Al-Bataeh ranked second, and “Al-Nawakhida” outperformed Hatta by two goals to one in the “30th and final round”.

The coronation was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court in Fujairah, Ahmed Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dibba Al-Fujairah, Ahmed bin Darwish, Chairman of the Competitions Committee, and members of the club’s board of directors.

Dibba Al-Fujairah, top scorer Diego Silva, opened the scoring in the third minute, and Lahatta tied with defender Abdullah Samir in the 45th minute, and Alvaro scored the winning goal for “Al-Nawakhida” in the 90th minute, which is the team’s 24th victory in the tournament.

In a distinguished celebration in the “Smiling Emirate”, Al-Bataeh won silver medals as runner-up for the “amateur” league, after beating Al Hamriya 4-2, in the presence of Saif Al Mansouri, member of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Hamad Salem bin Hamouda Al Ketbi. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Bataeh Club, in an exciting match, Al-Hamriya advanced with two goals at the beginning of the match, through Gilmar and Juan Pereira in the 20th and 36th minutes. Two goals” in the 79th and 89th minutes, bringing Al-Bataeh to “point 67”.

In the rest of the matches of the round, Al Arabi beat Fujairah 2-1, Al Rams tied with Al Taawun without goals, Al Jazira Al Hamra beat Masafi 3-2, Masfout beat City 2-1 and Dibba Al Hisn beat Al Dhaid 2-0.