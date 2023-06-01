Faisal Al Naqbi (Dibba Al Fujairah)

Dibba renewed the contract of Alvaro de Oliveira, 22, to lead the “Al-Nukhada” attack in the first division football league, next season, and the player continues with the team until 2026, after the renewal for a period of three years.

The young player registered on the list of residents shone, scoring 5 goals, leading the team’s scorer list, and playing an important role in the good results during the last seven rounds of the “ADNOC Professional League”, during which “Al-Nukhada” did not lose any match, as Oliveira contributed to Dibba’s victory. 9 out of 21 possible points.