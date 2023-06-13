Dibba (Union)

Dibba Club announced the renewal of its contract with midfielder Amer Omar for two seasons, to continue to defend the colors of the “Al-Nawakhada” during its upcoming participation in the “First Division” for the new season 2023-2024.

Amer Omar, 32, participated in the starting line-up for his current team, Dibba, in 56 matches over the course of the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 seasons in the First Division and the Professional League, respectively, during which he scored 10 goals.