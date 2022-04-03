Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Dibba Al-Fujairah lost two valuable points, with a 0-0 draw against Al-Jazira Al-Hamra, in the match held at the latter’s stadium, to add “Al-Nawakhida” a point, and reach “point 65” at the top of the Football League, 7 points behind Al-Bataeh “runner-up”, and 9 points from Arab third place.

“Al-Nawakhida” has the chance to win the title in the next round, in the event of a win and a loss or a tie for Al-Arabi, as he will announce his return to the “ADNOC Professional League” again.

In the rest of the matches, Masafi defeated Al Dhaid 3-1, scoring for Masafi by Silvio Rodrigo in the 40th minute, and Al Dhaid tied with Jacob Shainica in the 44th minute. Masafi responded with two goals scored by Saud Salem in the 68th minute and Lavisa in the 94th minute, and Masafi reached the “21 point”. Al Dhaid remained at 15 points.

In the last matches of the round, “Gulf FC” tied with Fujairah negatively, bringing Fujairah to point 36, and “Gulf FC” to “point 22”.