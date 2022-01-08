Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Dibba Al-Fujairah grabbed the title of “Winter Champion” in the first football league, after its exciting victory over Al-Arabi 2-0 at the top of the last week of the first round, reaching the “36th point”, two points ahead of Al-Arabi, who suffered the first loss this season. He has 34 points.

The two goals of “Al-Nawakhda” came with a Brazilian touch, scored by Gabriel Couto in the 34th minute, and Francisco in the 72nd minute.

Fujairah tied with its host Dibba Al-Hisn 1-1, Al-Hosn advanced with a goal scored by Mateos Avellino in the 17th minute, and Issa Yaqoub equalized for “Wolves” in the 32nd minute, and Dibba has “25 points”, compared to “20 points” for Fujairah. Al-Bataeh returned to Sikka The victories were at the expense of Al-Taawoun 4-1, and the “Quartet” Muhammad Bin Gharib scored in the 35th and 58th minutes, Ibrahim Khamis in the 45th minute, and Seko Baba in the 67th minute, and Gilson scored the cooperation goal in the 85th minute, and Al-Bataeh raised his score “point 26.” Al-Taawoun remained at “7 points”.

Al Dhaid beat City with a “three” signed by Silvio Rodrigo in the 42nd minute, Tariq Lucas in the 52nd minute, and Rashid Hassan in the 58th minute, to reach Al Dhaid to “point 13”, while City’s balance remained in the last place with “two points”.

3 meetings will be held today, where Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra meets Masfout, Hatta with Al-Hamriya, and Gulf FC with Masafi.