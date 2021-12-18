Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Dibba continued the journey of chasing the “leader” Arab, with a big victory over Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra with “half a dozen”, in the “11th round” of the Football First Division, bringing “Al-Nawakhida” to “point 27”, preceded by Al-Arabi by one point.

Diego Silva snatched the star of the match after scoring 5 goals for the first time in his history, which came in the 45th, 70th, 71st, 76th and 79th minutes, after Mohammed Rashid opened in the 13th minute.

Dibba Al-Hisn scored three important points, defeating Al-Taawoun with two goals, scored by Anderson Murau, in the 57th minute, and Mohammed Al-Marboui, the second in the 90th minute, to reach Al-Hosn to “point 23”, in fourth place.

Fujairah beat Gulf FC 3-2, and although Gulf FC advanced with a goal by Wesley Patrick in the 37th minute, “Wolves” responded with three goals, through Nasser Khater “two goals” in the 49th and 54th minutes and Lucas in the 52nd minute, before Wesley scored the second goal in the 54th minute, and Fujairah had 15 points, compared to 6 points for Gulf FC.