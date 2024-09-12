The 2024 Saudi Pro League will continue on September 13, when Al-Nassr will face Al-Ahli SFC in the third round of the championship. Both teams will be looking to maintain their good start to the season with a win after having had very different campaigns last season.
Below we leave you with the possible Al Nassr for this match of the Saudi Arabian League:
BY: BENTO: The new Brazilian is very reliable between the posts. He stands out for his quick reflexes, control in the area and great ability to stop shots at close range.
LD: AL-GHANAM – The Arab full-back will be in charge of occupying the right flank. After showing a good level in the previous matches, the player is expected to be back in the starting line-up for this important duel.
DFC: LAJAMI – A solid centre-back who brings experience to Al Nassr’s defence. His ability to anticipate opposing forwards and his leadership in the area are fundamental to the team’s defence.
DFC: AL-AMRI – Al-Amri stands out for his ability to read the game and anticipate the opponent’s offensive actions, allowing him to make crucial interceptions and clearances. In addition, his physique and presence in the air make him a reliable defender in set-piece situations, both defensively and offensively.
LI: ALEX TELLES – Known for his ability to get forward and provide danger from that position. His quality in crosses and his presence in attacking play are important assets.
MC: OTAVIO – Otávio is another talented midfielder who adds creativity to the team. His dribbling skills and ability to break through defensive lines are important in unbalancing opponents.
MC: BROZOVIC – The Croatian is an experienced player who brings quality to the midfield. His ability to distribute precise passes and his vision of the game are crucial assets in the centre of the field.
EI: SADIO MANE – The Senegalese winger is known for his speed, dribbling and technical skills. His ability to unbalance opposing defences and create goalscoring opportunities is a major asset in Al Nassr’s attack.
MCO: TALISCA: The Brazilian attacking midfielder has great offensive ability. He stands out for his height, powerful and precise shots from outside the area. He is also a dangerous header from set pieces.
ED: GHAREEB – The Saudi winger has great speed and dribbling ability. He often runs down the flanks thanks to his agility, providing assists and creating danger in quick transitions.
DC: Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese striker brings leadership, experience and is a constant threat to opposing defences. Despite his age, he is still a beast: he has 36 goals and 12 assists in 37 games this season. Brutal numbers.
What Al Nassr’s lineup would look like (4-5-1)
Goalie: Bento
Defenses: Alex Telles, Lajami, Al Amri, Al Ghannam
Midfielders: Sadio Mané, Brozovic, Otávio, Talisca, Ghareeb
Front: Cristiano Ronaldo
More news about Saudi Arabian football
#Nassrs #lineup #Cristiano #Ronaldo #AlAhli #SFC #Saudi #Arabian #league
Leave a Reply