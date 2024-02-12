Al Nassr will return to official competition and will do so in the Asian Champions League to play the first leg of the round of 16 against Al Fayha. The Saudi team will look for a victory to get the tie back on track and will do so with Cristiano Ronaldo in the eleven, already recovered after his injury.
Below we leave you with the possible Al Nassr lineup for this round of 16 match:
BY: Nawaf Alaqidi – The goalkeeper was also present in the last Cup duel, so they seek to keep him at the highest level.
DFC: Aymeric Laporte – The key man in the central defense. He will be the one who will lead the defense of Al Nassr
DFC: Ali Al Lajami – Although he did not start the season as a starter, for a few games he has become Laporte's teammate.
RHP: Sultan Al-Ghannam – He has played 74 percent of the possible minutes in the championship. His foray on the right side is important, since he has seven assists and two goals.
LI: Alex Telles – With the Brazilian already recovered to 100% we will have Al Nassr on the left side in this AFC Champions League match
DCM: Marcelo Brozovic – After arriving as one of the star reinforcements in the Saudi League, he has performed according to expectations, although he still needs to have more participation in the goals.
DCM: Al-Hassan – He is the perfect partner for the Croatian in midfield, as he has ideal vision to launch into the attack. He replaces Fofana who has left on loan.
MCO: Otávio Silva – He is one of the essentials, since he has more than 95 percent of the minutes played. He has four goals in the league and is looking for more because they are aware that the lead is still far away.
EI: Sadio Mané – The Senegalese also scored in the Cup victory. He is also trusted by the Portuguese coach Luis Castro after six goals and four assists.
ED: Anderson Talisca – The attacker was given a rest for the Cup clash, so he will come fully equipped to be lethal up front.
DC: Cristiano Ronaldo – The Lusitanian's mentality is to never lose, so he will leave everything on the field to win and get closer to winning the final.
This is what Al Nassr's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Al Aqidi
Defenses: Alex Telles, Laporte, Al Amri, Al Ghannam
Midfielders: Sadio Mané, Brozovic, Otávio, Al Khaibari, Talisca
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
