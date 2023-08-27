He Al Nassr of Cristiano Ronaldo hosts Al-Shabab on matchday four of the Saudi Pro League, and does so with sky-high morale. A hard-fought victory for the Saudis in the AFC Champions League guarantees them a place in the top Asian competition, but now it’s time to focus on the league, where they have 3 out of 9 possible points.
BY: ABDULLAH – The last line of defense is in the hands of Waleed Abdullah, a very experienced goalkeeper. His presence under the three sticks is essential for the defensive security of the team. With an imposing wingspan and cat-like reflexes, Abdullah is capable of hitting impossible balls and keeping clean sheets.
RD: AL-GHANNAM – Al-Ghannam, the agile and versatile right-back, has proven to be a defensive mainstay in his team. His speed and ability to break through add an extra dimension to Al Nassr’s attack. His presence on the right flank is essential to maintain the team’s defensive solidity.
CB: ALI LAJAMI – Along with him, Ali Lajami brings his strength and ability to anticipate the defense of Al Nassr. His ability to cut off rival advances and his leadership in defense are key elements in the team’s strategy.
CB: ABDULLAH MADU – Abdullah Madu, the confident and reliable central defender, is an integral part of Al Nassr’s defence. His presence at the back brings stability and experience to the team. Madu is a pillar in the containment and protection of the goal.
LI: ALEX TELLES – On the left flank, Alex Telles brings his ability to advance and contribute to the attack. His ability to create scoring chances from the wing makes him a valuable asset for Al Nassr.
CDM: SEKO FOFANA – Seko Fofana, the tireless defensive midfielder, is an expert in ball recovery. His ability to break lines and his commanding presence in midfield are essential to contain rival attacks.
CDM: BROZOVIC – Brozovic, the master of the midfield, brings vision and creativity in the passes. His ability to distribute play and maintain control of the ball is vital to Al Nassr’s flow of play. Brozovic is the brain that drives both the defense and the attack.
MD: PITY MARTINEZ – Pity Martinez, the midfield wizard, adds spark and creativity to the offense. His ability to create chances and his dribbling prowess make him a key playmaker for the team.
CM: TALISCA – Talisca, the powerful right winger, brings power and skill in attack. His ability to unbalance defenses and his ability to score from long range are valuable weapons in Al Nassr’s arsenal.
EI: SADIO MANÉ – Sadio Mané, with his speed and skill, is a constant threat on the left wing. His ability to get past defenders and create scoring chances makes him a key player in the team’s offense.
DC: CRISTIANO RONALDO – At the spearhead, the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo brings his experience and goalscoring ability. His flair in the box and his ability to convert chances into goals are a nightmare for opposing defences.
