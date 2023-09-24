Al-Nassr continues with its busy schedule, and three days after the victory in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Ahli, it is time to focus on the first round of the King’s Cup against Ohud Medina. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team is fortunate to face an opponent that is in principle very affordable in this first round, and this is the line-up that Al-Nassr could draw:
BY: AL-AQIDI – Al Nassr’s goalkeeper is a reliable goalkeeper who provides security to the defense. His size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes are fundamental assets to keep a clean sheet.
LH: AL-GHANNAM – Al-Ghannam, is a versatile defender who has stood out in his first season at the club. His speed, ability to overwhelm and performance in defensive tasks are essential for the strength of the team.
DFC: ALI LAJAMI – Solid central defender who brings experience to Al Nassr’s defense. His ability to anticipate opposing forwards and his leadership in the box are fundamental to the team’s defense.
DFC: ABDULLAH MADU – He adds to the defensive line with his physical strength and his ability to recover balls. His presence at the back is vital to maintain the team’s balance.
LI: ALEX TELLES – Known for his ability to go up to attack and provide danger from that position. His quality in the crosses and his presence in the offensive game are important assets.
MCD: SEKO FOFANA – Versatile midfielder who stands out for his vision of the game and ability to build plays. His judgment in getting the ball out and his ability to recover balls are essential in the center of the field.
DCM: BROZOVIC – The Croatian is an experienced player who provides quality in the midfield. His ability to distribute precise passes and his vision are crucial assets in midfield.
MI: OTÁVIO – Otávio is another talented midfielder who adds creativity to the team. His dribbling skills and his ability to break down defensive lines are important in keeping opponents off balance.
MCO: TALISCA – Stands out for his long-distance shooting ability and his vision of the game. His presence in the center of the field is vital to create scoring opportunities.
MD: SADIO MANÉ – the fast winger, is known for his dribbling and technical skills. His ability to unbalance opposing defenses and create scoring opportunities is a major asset in Al Nassr’s attack.
DC: CRISTIANO RONALDO – Cristiano Ronaldo, the undisputed star of the team, is a guarantee of goals. His scoring instinct and ability to finish plays are crucial to Al Nassr’s offense.
