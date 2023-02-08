On February 9, Al Nassr will have to visit Al Wehda to play the match corresponding to matchday 16 of the Saudi League. The local team is in the lower middle zone of the table with 15 points. On the other hand, Al Nassr arrives as first classified after drawing at two in their last game against Al Fateh SC.
Here the possible alignment of Al Nassr for this match
BY- Rossi. Whoever was a former Boca Juniors player is gaining ownership in the goal of Al Nassr.
LD- Sultan Al-Ghannam. Rudy Garcia will go for Sultan Al-Ghannam as the man to play the right-back role.
DFC-Abdulelah Al-Amri. In the axis of the rear will be Abdulelah Al – Amri as the starting center-back.
DFC-Al-Oujami. The 26-year-old Saudi Arabian central defender will be defending his goal from opposing offenses.
LI – Ghislain Konan. The former Stadde de Reims player is the starting left-back for Al Nassr and will be so again on this day.
MD- Aiman Yahya. The 21-year-old Saudi Arabian will start on the right flank.
DCM- Luiz Gustavo. A player with a long history in European football, the Brazilian is a fixture in Rudy García’s line-ups.
DCM-Al-Khaibari. As a double pivot, along with Luiz Gustavo, Al-Khaibari will be accompanying him.
MCO-Al-Najei. Normally the starter in this position is Talisca but due to expulsion he will not play this day. His place will be occupied by Al-Najei.
MI- Pity Martinez. He was not a starter in the previous game. The Argentine will surely start as a starter for this match.
DC- Cristiano Ronaldo. He is currently the banner of this template. Cristiano Ronaldo will play after scoring the equalizing goal in the last league game at the last minute.
