Next Friday, February 17 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain, Al Nassr will receive a visit from Al Taawon for the match corresponding to matchday 17 of the Saudi Arabian championship. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team arrives as first classified while his rival is fifth with 30 points.
Here the possible alignment of Al Nassr
BY- Rossi. Whoever was a former Boca Juniors player is gaining ownership in the goal of Al Nassr.
LD- Sultan Al-Ghannam. Rudy Garcia will go for Sultan Al-Ghannam as the man to play the right-back role.
DFC-Abdulelah Al-Amri. In the axis of the rear will be Abdulelah Al – Amri as the starting center-back.
DFC-Al-Oujami. The 26-year-old Saudi Arabian central defender will be defending his goal from opposing offenses.
LI – Ghislain Konan. The former Stadde de Reims player is the starting left-back for Al Nassr and will be so again on this day.
MD- Aiman Yahya. The 21-year-old Saudi Arabian will start on the right flank.
DCM- Luiz Gustavo. A player with a long history in European football, the Brazilian is a fixture in Rudy García’s line-ups.
DCM-Al-Khaibari. As a double pivot, along with Luiz Gustavo, Al-Khaibari will be accompanying him.
MCO- Talisca. The attacking midfielder will be Talisca. He could not be in the previous game due to a suspension. One of the best players on the squad.
MI- Pity Martinez. He was not a starter in the previous game. The Argentine will surely start as a starter for this match.
DC- Cristiano Ronaldo. He is currently the banner of this template. Cristiano Ronaldo will play after scoring a poker in the last league game.
