Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr has not had a good time in recent weeks, in the Saudi championship the situation has gone downhill and Al Hilal is nine points ahead of them after more than 23 games. In addition, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League for him Al Ain from United Arab Emirates.
This Friday, Al Nassr beat Al-Ahli by the slightest difference with a penalty goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.
That way, the yellow team will have to close the tournament in a decent manner and focus on the remaining tournaments like Saudi Arabia Super Cup and King's Cup of Championsthat is why we mention the following five commitments of the team that commands the 'Bug'.
The Águilas team will face one of the worst teams in the championship, so it will be a game to gain confidence at home facing the final stretch of the domestic competition.
Again, but now as a visitor, the team led by CR7 will face one of the bottom teams in the league.
This will be an interesting duel, as the yellow team will play away again for the second consecutive game against a difficult team that is in fifth place.
Cristiano Ronaldo will have the opportunity to compete for another trophy, but it will be against his nemesis, the undefeated and streaking Al Hilal, who has the world record for consecutive victories and who looks invincible, but in a direct elimination match anything can happen.
Already in the final stretch of the Arab championship, Al-Nassr will continue competing until the last match in search of at least closing the tournament as second place in the standings.
