What was a rumor that with the passage of time lost strength, has become a reality. Al-Nassr has finalized the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. An objective that they had from the moment their relationship with Manchester United ended and to whom they have signed in exchange for an agreement that closes until 2025 with a salary of 200 million euros per year, making the Portuguese star the best player and athlete paid from all over the planet.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s firm has a clear path, to put Arab football in the world’s sights, since Saudi Arabia wants the 2030 World Cup and for this they want to form a team full of stars, since the Portuguese is the first stone of a Huge project, which has other legendary soccer stars on the list, one of them that we reported days ago in 90min, Sergio Ramos, with whom they have already had the first formal approach.
According to information from Sport, once the market has started and footballers with a 6-month contract can negotiate as a free agent, Al-Nassr has called Sergio Ramos and they have made clear their desire to join the squad in the next summer market. The club would have confirmed to the central defender that if in the following weeks he does not have a renewal offer from PSG, the Arab sheikhs team will put a formal offer on the table for the defender, who intends to continue in Europe, but , does not close when hearing the offer.
#AlNassrs #contact #Sergio #Ramos
Leave a Reply