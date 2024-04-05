Although the fever has gone down over time, Saudi Arabia continues to give something to talk about when it comes to football. This being the case, it is expected that next summer a rain of banknotes will arrive again from the sheikhs to close world elite signings. Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo's club should be one of the protagonists, this after being surpassed once again by Al-Hilal, this being the case, the club is already thinking about the future and they want to rebuild from the sports management, with Fernando Iron is the wish list.
Arab press confirms that there have been formal approaches on the part of Al-Nassr with Fernando to offer him a position at the club in the summer, the same one he enjoys at Chivas, that of sports director. The sheikhs' intention is only one, to win the league in the Cristiano Ronaldo era and that is why they bet on Hierro, since they consider him the ideal man to make timely decisions regarding the choice of a coach and obtain signings of good caliber that add to the cause.
Today the agreement is far from being closed, since the reality is that the talks have just begun and at this moment Hierro is focused on Chivas. Despite this, a project like Al-Nassr's must be attractive, firstly, because of the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, secondly because of the open portfolio to be able to move around for international players of his liking and lastly and not least, it is clear that the salary in Arabia will surely be higher.
