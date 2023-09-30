The highly anticipated AFC Champions League contest is on the brink of getting underway, with Al Nassr set to face Istiklol Dushanbe. These two teams, with distinctive trajectories and playing styles, will meet in this crucial duel. Football fans around the world are eagerly awaiting a first-class spectacle. Who will emerge as the winner in this fight for supremacy in Asia?
In which stadium is Al Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe played?
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Mrsool Park
Date: Monday, October 2
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe on television in Spain?
brand.com
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe on television in Argentina?
No information
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe on television in Mexico?
No information
How can you watch Al Nassr vs Istiklol Dushanbe on television in Colombia?
No information
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Tai
|
1-2V
|
Saudi League
|
Ohod
|
1-5V
|
Saudi champions cup
|
Al-Ahli
|
4-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Persepolis
|
0-2V
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al Raed
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Duhail
|
0-0
|
AFC Champions League
|
ZSKA Dushanbe
|
0-0
|
Tajikistan League
|
Khujand
|
0-2V
|
Tajikistan League
|
Fayzkand
|
1-2V
|
Tajikistan League
|
Watering TadAZ
|
5-0V
|
Tajikistan League
For this match, the Istiklol Dushanbe coach will not have any absences to face this Saudi League match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.
On the other hand, the team coached by the Portuguese coach of Al Nassr, Luís Castro, will not have any injured or suspended players to play this round against Al Tai. You will have all your players available.
Istiklol Dushanbe: Yatimov, Islomov, Kartashyan, Gogoua, Novoselec, Dzhalilov, Beganovic, Dzhalilov, Panshanbe, Sebai and Kamolov
Al Nassr: Al Aqidi; Ghislian Konan, Laporte, Al-Fatil, Al Ghannam; Ghareeb, Brozovic, Al-Khaibari, Otávio, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr 3-0 Istiklol Dushanbe
