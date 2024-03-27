New day of the Saudi Professional League in which two teams that find themselves in two very different situations in the classification face each other. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is a team that since the beginning of the season has been considering the leadership of the classification that it managed to have for several days but that is now slipping away. On the other hand, Al-Tai is second to last in the standings, that is, in relegation positions and having a season that leaves more to be desired for the squad it has.
Despite everything, the locals still have options to save the furniture when there is little left until the end of the season and they are two points away from salvation, so a surprise against the second in the league could give them 3 vital points facing not relegated next season.
Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai SC match information
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: Al-Awwal Park
Date: Saturday, March 30th
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 16:00 in Argentina, 13:00 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
How can Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai SC be seen on television in Spain?
brand.com
How will Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai SC be seen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How will Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai SC be seen on television in Mexico?
Star+
How will Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai SC be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
1-1 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Hazem SC
|
1-0 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Abha
|
Defeat 2-0
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ahli SFC
|
Defeat 1-4
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Wehda
|
1-1 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Ahli SFC
|
0-1 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ain
|
Victory 4-3
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al-Raed
|
Defeat 1-3
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ain
|
Defeat 1-0
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al-Hazem SC
|
4-4 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
Al-Tai SC: Hussain Qasim and Abdulkarim Al-Sulaiman both out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.
Al Nassr: Those injured by Al-Nassr are Abdulelah Al Amri, Aziz Behich, Sultan Al Ghanam, Anderson Talisca and Waleed Abdullah.
Al-Tai SC: Muataz Al Bagawi, Al-Nakhli, Bauer, Roco, Safwan, Cordea, Semedo, Al-Shamlan, Mensah, Al-Muwashar and Misidjan.
Al Nassr: Ospina, Yahya, Lajami, Laporte, Telles, Al-Najei, Brozovic, Mané, Otávio, Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Tai SC
